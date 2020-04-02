STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dwayne Johnson confirms 'Hobbs & Shaw' sequel

It is unclear when the movie will hit cinemas, especially as the latest film in the Fast And Furious franchise, F9, has been pushed back to 2021 due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 02nd April 2020 10:20 AM

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that a Hobbs & Shaw sequel is in development, and he is excited about it. During a recent Instagram Live Q&A, Johnson confirmed the news about the follow up to Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which minted $759 million worldwide, according to reports.

“We are developing now the next film, the next Hobbs & Shaw movie, and I’m pretty excited about it,” said the 47-year-old star, who appeared in the successful Fast & Furious spin-off alongside Jason Statham last year.

“Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go,” added Johnson when asked where he and producers are at in the pre-production process on the sequel. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw also starring Helen Mirren, Eiza Gonzalez, Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba, was well received by the audience and critics upon its release last August.

It is unclear when the movie will hit cinemas, especially as the latest film in the Fast And Furious franchise, F9, has been pushed back to 2021 due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Johnson plays the role of DSS agent Luke Hobbs in the film series. He had previously recalled how his mother, Ata Johnson, wept on the set of the first Hobbs & Shaw movie as she heard her son speak in Samoan, the language of their family.

“She is incredibly proud of the movie. It’s the very first time in the history of Hollywood that the Samoan culture has ever been showcased on this scale, so it’s a big deal. Within the scene, she never heard me speak in Samoan to this degree. She hears me speaking in Samoan, calling on our ancestors to give us strength ... I look over and she is crying so hard,” said the former WWE star, who spent part of his childhood in Hawaii.

