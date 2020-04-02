STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ryan Reynolds is 'mostly drinking' in isolation during coronavirus outbreak

The couple have donated $1 million to food banks in US and Canada, as well as $400,000 to hospitals in New York City.

Published: 02nd April 2020

Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has been "mostly drinking" in self-isolation with his actress wife Blake Lively but is also trying to make being at home an "educational experience" for the kids.

"We're doing a lot of home-schooling. We're lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience. But I'm mostly drinking," he said on Stephen Colbert via video link on "The Late Show".

Reynolds said he is happy to be "doing girl's stuff" in his all-female household, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I do not miss the masculine company at all. Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone's demise. So it's fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girls' stuff.

"Like, I try not to push sort of gender normative ideas on my kids as they're born, but each one as soon as they came out of the chute, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day. That's what I've been doing. This morning we made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them. This is what we're doing! We're developing the skills that will take us into the new world."

Ryan is now preparing for a new look courtesy Blake.

He said: "Tomorrow, Blake is going to give me a haircut. She did this once before. It took two and a half hours. And then at the end, it looked like she had done the whole thing using only a lighter or, like those gloves that are made of sandpaper.

"It would have been a little faster if she had just rubbed my head until the hair disappeared. But tomorrow I'm getting a haircut, and I'm very excited."

The couple have donated $1 million to food banks in US and Canada, as well as $400,000 to hospitals in New York City, and the 'Proposal' actor has also pledged to donate a percentage of sales of his gin to help out-of-work bartenders.

He feels it is important that those in a position to "give back" do so.

