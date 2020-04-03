STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

British comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus complications

Large's son, Ryan McGinnis, shared the news on Facebook, saying his father had been suffering with heart failure and contracted the virus in hospital.

Published: 03rd April 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

British comedian Eddie Large

British comedian Eddie Large. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran English comedian Eddie Large has passed away at the age of 78 after complications due to coronavirus.

Large's son, Ryan McGinnis, shared the news on Facebook, saying his father had been suffering with heart failure and contracted the virus in hospital.

"It is with great sadness that Mum and I need to announce that my dad passed away in the early hours of this morning. He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight."

"Dad had fought bravely for so long. Due to this horrible disease we had been unable to visit him at the hospital but all of the family and close friends spoke to him every day," the post read.

The Glasgow-born artist, whose real name was Edward McGinnis, found fame alongside comedian Syd Little in the 1970s and 80s.

The duo performed initially in pubs and clubs in the north-west of England and gained recognition in the mainstream after appearing on the ITV talent show 'Opportunity Knocks'.

Post the show they also landed their own series, 'The Little and Large Telly' show, in 1976.

The show moved to BBC in 1978 and aired on the network for over 13 years. Many from the entertainment industry took to social media to pay tributes to the comedy icon.

"Eddie Large died. Midnight Matinee Great Yarmouth 1978. They finished part one. I'd never heard laughter like it. Rude, raucous and rollicking. Dunno how they did it, but Eddies energy and electricity and impressions and props and improv were hugely impressive. R.I.P," Lenny Henry posted on Twitter.

Jason Manford tweeted, "So sorry to hear about Eddie Large passing away. Came to every comedy and musical show I did whenever I hit Bristol and was always around for a chat about comedy and Man City afterward. Such a gentle, funny man. RIP Eddie."

Little Britain's Matt Lucas said, "Eddie Large (along with his supersonic friend Syd) was really lovely and kind and encouraging to me when I was a nipper on Shooting Stars. So sad to hear of his passing."

Large is survived by his wife, Patsy, and three children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eddie Large Eddie Large died coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp