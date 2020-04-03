STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Leonardo DiCaprio launches relief fund to feed poor amid coronavirus crisis

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor is joined by philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs and technology giant Apple in the hunger relief initiative.

Published: 03rd April 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio on Thursday launched a hunger relief initiative - America's food fund - to raise funds for helping the low-income families of America that have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor is joined by philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs and technology giant Apple in the hunger relief initiative.

"Apple is proud to support @ChefJoseAndres's @WCKitchen and @FeedingAmerica. We can only overcome this crisis if we make sure that every person has the essentials they need to care for themselves, their families and the vulnerable people in their lives," tweeted Apple's CEO Tim Cook.

The fund-raising initiative has been launched to support organizations like Feeding America that are working to help and feed the hungry and the needy ones.

"In the face of this crisis, orgs like @WCKitchen & @FeedingAmerica have inspired us all with their unwavering commitment to feed the most vulnerable people in need. Today, we launched #AmericasFoodFund to support @FeedingAmerica & @WCKitchen's efforts," DiCaprio tweeted.

DiCaprio's partner Laurene Powell Jobs also tweeted, "As this crisis tests the soul of our nation, let's build on the power of community and help those who are hungry."

Many celebrities came out in support of the 'Titanic' actor soon after he launched the initiative.

Singer Lady Gaga took to Twitter to announce that she will be donating to America's food fund.

"Proud to have donated to support #AmericasFoodFund, a new initiative directly supporting @FeedingAmerica & @WCKitchen to feed those in need & impacted by #COVID19. Thankful for my friends @leodicaprio @laurenepowell and @apple for putting this together," tweeted Lady Gaga.

Oprah Winfrey also came out in support and pledged to donate USD 1 million to the organization along with a donation of USD 10 million for other relief funds.

ALSO READ: Oprah Winfrey donates USD 10 million to help Americans amid COVID-19

According to the organisers the funds raised through the initiative will be used to feed children, unemployed people, and others who need help amid the crisis.

According to WHO, COVID-19 has claimed over 45,693 lives globally and has affected over nine lakh people. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Leonardo DiCaprio CORONAVIRUS Laurene Powell Jobs Feeding America WC Kitchen Tim Cook Lady Gaga Oprah Winfrey
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp