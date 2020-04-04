'Artemis Fowl' will skip theatres and go straight to Disney Plus

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney's upcoming live-action movie 'Artemis Fowl' won't be having a theatrical release as the studio has decided to send it directly to its streaming service Disney Plus.

The film was set to open in the theatres worldwide on May 29 but was expected to be postponed as well due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Hollywood studios, including Disney, have been forced to alter their release calendar and find new dates for their big-budget movies.

But unlike 'Mulan', 'Black Widow' and other Disney titles, which have been given new release dates, the studio has decided to premiere "Artemis Fowl" on Disney Plus.

Watch the trailer here:

"With audiences largely unable to attend theatres in the current environment, we are thrilled to offer the premiere of Artemis Fowl on Disney Plus," Ricky Strauss, president of Content and Marketing at Disney Plus, said in a statement.

'Artemis Fowl', directed by Kenneth Branagh from a script by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, is an adaptation of Eoin Colfer's book of the same name.

It follows 12-year-old Artemis (Ferdia Shaw), who finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his fathers' disappearance.

The film will also feature Colin Farrell, Josh Gad and veteran actor Judi Dench in pivotal roles.

Disney is yet to announce the movie's premiere date on Disney Plus.