STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Disney's 'Black Widow', 'Mulan' get new release dates due to delay caused by COVID-19 pandemic

While 'Black Widow', which was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, will now release on November 6, Disney's animation classic 'Mulan' will bow out on July 24.

Published: 04th April 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Stills from Mulan (L) and Black Widow

Stills from Mulan (L) and Black Widow. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney Studios has announced the new release dates for its much-awaited movies "Black Widow" and "Mulan" which were pushed after theatres were closed in many countries across the globe due to coronavirus pandemic.

"Black Widow", the Scarlett Johansson-led Marvel Studios project, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, will now release on November 6, while the live-action remake of Disney's animation classic "Mulan" will bow out on July 24.

The shift in the "Black Widow" release has also forced the studio to delay "The Eternals". The movie, which features Hollywood bigwigs such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington among others, has been pushed to February 12, 2021.

Other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to have been postponed are: "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (May 7, 2021), "Doctor Strange 2" (November 5, 2021) and "Thor: Love and Thunder" (February 18, 2022).

"Black Panther 2" will still release on May 6, 2022, while "Captain Marvel 2" has been set for July 8, 2022. Apart from this, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's "Jungle Cruise", which was releasing on July 24, will now come out on July 30, 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Disney Studios Black Widow Mulan Coronavirus Movie release dates Scarlett Johansson
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp