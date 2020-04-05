STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Singer-actor Marianne Faithfull hospitalized with COVID-19

The artiste has had various health issues in the past. She suffered from anorexia in the early 1970s, when she was also addicted to heroin.

Published: 05th April 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Singer-actor Marianne Faithfull

Singer-actor Marianne Faithfull

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actor Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalised in London with coronavirus.

The 74-year-old veteran artiste is currently stable, her management told Rolling Stone magazine.

"Marianne Faithfull's manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in London. She is stable and responding to treatment. We all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery," the statement from Faithfull's representative read.

Faithfull checked herself into the hospital on Monday, where she tested positive for COVID-19, and developed pneumonia, her friend Penny Arcade told the publication.

The artiste has had various health issues in the past. She suffered from anorexia in the early 1970s, when she was also addicted to heroin.

In 2006, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and underwent successful surgery. The next year she announced that she has hepatitis C, diagnosed 12 years ago. Faithfull also has arthritis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Marianne Faithfull coronavirus coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp