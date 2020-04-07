A new homemade 'Frozen' short series coming to you on Disney

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney is releasing a series of new shorts titled 'At Home With Olaf', featuring Josh Gad's ever-cheerful Frozen snowman.

The shorts were entirely made at home by Disney animator Hyrum Osmond, with Gad voicing the Olaf from his home.

"Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone's favorite snowman, Olaf.

#AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad.

#DisneyMagicMoments," Disney Animation posted on its official Twitter handle along with the link of the short.

Gad, who has voiced the character in "Frozen" and "Frozen II", also took to the microblogging site to share the details about the project.

"My friends Jennifer Lee (writer-director 'Frozen' films) & Osmond called me up one day & asked me if I would be able to record some dialogue and sounds as Olaf from home.

These little shorts done from home by Hyrum & the @DisneyAnimation team are so charming & hopefully provide a smile during these scary times," he tweeted.

The first short, titled "Fun With Snow", is already available on the Disney Animation website.

The studio has not revealed when or how regularly future episodes will arrive.