Discipline is my biggest takeaway: 'Extraction' actor Priyanshu Painyuli talks about Hollywood experience

Priyanshu recalls Hemsworth, globally popular for playing the superhero Thor, as someone who is a delight to be around.

Published: 09th April 2020 08:10 PM

Priyanshu Painyuli and Chris Hemsworth

Priyanshu Painyuli and Chris Hemsworth (Photo | Instagram, Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Chris Hemsworth's upcoming starrer "Extraction" has been shot largely in India and with a talented set of Indian actors in important roles. Among them is "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero" actor Priyanshu Painyuli.

Priyanshu recalls Hemsworth, globally popular for playing the superhero Thor, as someone who is a delight to be around. "When you work with someone like him, you realise the value of being grounded. He is warm and kind as a colleague. He has this incredible zest to learn more and do better, and the fact that the team made me so comfortable that I wanted to give my best," he said.

Talking of his experience of working in such a massive film, Priyanshu says his biggest takeaway from the international project was the sense of discipline about their work culture, adding that he has a "very special role, in a surprise package" in the film produced by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, who directed the blockbusters "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

"My biggest takeaway from this was the discipline of it. Everyone was so well-prepared and so thorough with their scenes. The research is so well-rounded that there's zero scope for errors when the actor is in front of the camera. Everything is already on the storyboard, discussed and vetted, before the scene. I have been able to inculcate a more methodical approach to work," he said.

WATCH TRAILER HERE

The Sam Hargrave directorial is a kidnap extraction drama that has Hemsworth playing a black market mercenary hired to rescue the son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda, besides French-Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani and Hollywood actor David Harbour.

About the film, Priyanshu said, "It's a very interesting story. I am playing a very special role, in a surprise package. I am eagerly waiting to see myself, I haven't done anything like this before. I can't wait for people to watch this film. It's an experience I will always cherish."

The film is scheduled to be released on April 24, by Netflix.

