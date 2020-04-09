Universal Pictures to remake classic 'Night of the Hunter'

By Express News Service

An upcoming adaptation of Night of the Hunter (1955) is reportedly at works in the Univeral Pictures. The script of the film, based on Davis Grubb’s novel, is being penned by Matt Orton. Even as the shutdown due to coronavirus outbreak has halted shootings and award functions in several parts across the world, initial development works such as deciding on writers and directors are still being carried out.

Previously, Orton penned historical drama Operation Finale (2018). The plot follows a murderer who married an outlaw’s widow to obtain her dead husband’s hidden loot. The film was controversial even as it released as the widow’s children are reluctant to divulge details of their father’s money and put through an ordeal. Peter Gethers alongside Amy Pascal will produce the project.