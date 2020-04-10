STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hollywood films are more concerned about aesthetics than story, says Oscar winner Roger Deakins

Deakins, who has won Oscars for his work on movies "Blade Runner 2049" and "1917", has never employed a secondary camera crew on a project.

Published: 10th April 2020 04:31 PM

Roger Deakins

Roger Deakins (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins says he finds it "depressing" that filmmakers in Hollywood are more concerned about the decorative elements of their movies, instead of the story and its content.

In a video interview with Collider, Deakins said he is "disappointed" by this trend of keeping aesthetics above everything else.

"Movies have become more about the aesthetic than the story and the content and what the film is trying to say. I find that pretty disappointing and pretty depressing, the 70-year-old cinematographer said.

Deakins, who has won Oscars for his work on movies "Blade Runner 2049" and "1917", said unlike his peers in the industry, he has never employed a secondary camera crew on a project.

"It's always like that. They say, we need a list of the four or five camera crews you want because we have to get all these shots.

"I said, what four or five? No! I thought that was strange to ask that on Blade Runner' as we worked with Denis (Villeneuve) before, quite successfully I felt.

"But it's always like that with production. The bigger movies, if someone says, Oh, we'll put six cameras on it and get the scene.' No thanks," Deakins said

