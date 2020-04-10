STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Rihanna, Jack Dorsey pledge USD 4.2 million for domestic violence victims during COVID-19 crisis

The grant to the Mayor's Fund for LA to provide support and resources to individuals and children suffering from domestic violence

Published: 10th April 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

From (L to R): Singer Rihanna and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

From (L to R): Singer Rihanna and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Photos | AFP, PTI)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have donated USD 4.2 million to help victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

CLF and Dorsey are each committing USD 2.1 million for a total of USD 4.2 million, in a joint grant to the Mayor's Fund for LA to provide support and resources to individuals and children suffering from domestic violence amid the lockdown, reported Variety.

While Rihanna and Dorsey's grants will aid domestic violence victims in Los Angeles, victims of domestic violence exist all across the world, so this is just the beginning, the announcement read.

Earlier this week, Dorsey had announced that he was allocating USD 1 billion of his equity in Square to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts.

Also CLF and and Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation have donated USD 2 million to support undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and children of frontline healthcare workers in Los Angeles and New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rihanna Jack Dorsey Twitter domestic violence lockdwon coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp