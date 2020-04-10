STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sandra Bullock donates 6,000 N95 masks for LA healthcare workers

The 55-year-old actor's boyfriend Bryan Randall shared a photo in which Bullock is standing behind a worker of Adventist White Memorial and Childrens Hospital Los Angeles on Thursday.

Published: 10th April 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Sandra Bullock

Hollywood actor Sandra Bullock (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Sandra Bullock has donated to 6,000 N95 masks for healthcare professionals battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old actor's boyfriend Bryan Randall shared a photo in which Bullock is standing behind a worker of Adventist White Memorial and Childrens Hospital Los Angeles on Thursday.

"Kids wanted to give masks.6,000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA," Randall wrote in the caption.

"Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles. Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better. I'm not sure who that freak is in the background," he added.

Bullock is the latest member from Hollywood fraternity to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals.

Recently, rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill donated 100,000 surgical masks, through their organization Reform Alliance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sandra Bullock Sandra Bullock donates masks
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp