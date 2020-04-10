When 'Friends' meets 'The Office': Lisa Kudrow joins Steve Carrell’s Netflix comedy 'Space Force'

By Express News Service

Lisa Kudrow is set to join Steve Carell in the upcoming Netflix comedy, Space Force, which will premiere on May 29.

The series, co-created by The Office-fame Greg Daniels, is described as a workplace comedy revolving around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services—Space Force.

Several sources note that the idea for the project was sparked by Donald Trump’s June order to establish a space force as the sixth military branch.

Kudrow will play Maggie Naird, the wife of Carell’s Gen. Mark R. Naird. She is a Washington Air Force wife who has sublimated parts of herself to her husband’s career for two decades.

The show’s formal description reads: “A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star Gen. Mark. R. Naird is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Space Force.

Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.”

Sources claim that Carell’s salary for Space Force, including co-creator and executive producer fees, sets a new overall record for talent, likely topping the $1-million-per-episode paydays that the cast members of The Big Bang Theory previously netted.