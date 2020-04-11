STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

British actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus

The news of her death was confirmed by her godson, Alex Williams last week on Facebook.

Published: 11th April 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

British actor Hilary Heath

British actor Hilary Heath

By ANI

Washington DC: British actor, Hilary Heath, best known for her role in horror movie 'Witchfinder General', has died of complications from coronavirus. She was 74. The news of her death was confirmed by her godson, Alex Williams last week on Facebook, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from acting, she had bankrolled movies such as 'An Awfully Big Adventure' in 1995, starring Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman and also Gary Oldman's 'Nil by Mouth' in 1997. Born in Liverpool, England, the late actor made her big-screen debut in the Michael Reeves' horror movie 'Witchfinder General' in 1968.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hilary Heath Coronavirus Hilary Heath death COVID celebrities death
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp