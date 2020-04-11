STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disney to remake 'Robin Hood' animated coming soon

The 1973 original revolves around the classic story of Robin Hood, Little John, Friar Tuck, Maid Marian and the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Published: 11th April 2020 03:29 PM

Disney

Disney (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Disney is in early stages of developing a remake of its 1973 animated musical comedy "Robin Hood".

The remake is being developed in a CGI/live-action hybrid format, much like to Disney remakes of "The Jungle Book" and "Dumbo".

The film will be remade for the streaming service Disney+ (Disney Plus), reports variety.com.

"Blindspotting" director Carlos Lopez Estrada helms the project while Kari Granlund, who wrote the script for the Disney Plus reboot of "Lady And The Tramp" last year, will script the new "Robin Hood". Justin Springer, whose Disney credits include "Dumbo" and "Tron: Legacy" is producing the movie. Estrada and Granlund were signed early last month, before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

The 1973 original revolves around the classic story of Robin Hood, Little John, Friar Tuck, Maid Marian and the Sheriff of Nottingham. Robin Hood, portrayed as a fox, led the fight against Prince John's excessive taxation. Little John was depicted as a bear, Friar Tuck as a badger, Prince John as a lion, the sheriff of Nottingham as a wolf and Maid Marian as a vixen.

The movie's song "Love" received an Oscar nomination for Floyd Huddleston and George Bruns, but lost to "The Way We Were". "Robin Hood" earned $32 million at the box office on a $5 million budget.

