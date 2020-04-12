STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer Sturgill Simpson tests positive for coronavirus

Published: 12th April 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson on Saturday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 42-year-old musician took to Instagram to reveal his coronavirus diagnosis and also pointed out towards the frustrating attempts he had to go through to get tested.

He started off the post by saying that he and his wife were on "tour in Western Europe for two weeks late January /early February..then up and down the southeast/eastern US playing arena shows mid-Feb to early March. We played Charleston, SC on March 10 and they pulled the plug on our tour March 12" and then returned home.

Ok since they are in short supply these days here are some facts... We were on tour in Western Europe for two weeks late Jan /early Feb..then up and down the southeast/eastern US playing arena shows mid Feb to early March. We played Charleston, SC on March 10 and they pulled the plug on our tour March 12 and I returned home. This photo was taken at 9am on March 13th when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels. I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) Doctor refuse to test me because I “did not fit testing criteria” and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that it was not in western Europe yet during that same period (which we now know is incorrect) even though I was told by two nurses that I was the first person their hospital had walk in requesting to be tested. Almost one month later on April 6th my wife and I were both tested after finally finding a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot. Yesterday on Friday April 10th, after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19. My wife (who has been by my side since Europe) tested negative. I should also add that the CDC nurse I spoke to yesterday told me that it reacts differently in a case by case basis and the White House briefings and the information they are providing is basically pure speculation causing fear and that the only thing anybody knows is that we don’t really know much yet. All I know is I first felt symptoms a month ago yet Im still positive and contagious and now on quarantine in the dojo until April 19th and really wishing Id taken my wife’s advice and put a bathroom in the floor plans..live and learn. But hey, at least our Government appointed task force headed by a man who does not believe in science is against mass testing and we now have a second task force in the works to “open America back up for business”! Dick Daddy out.

A post shared by Sturgill Simpson (@sturgillsimpson) on

The photo he shared on Instagram along the post was taken on March 13, and said: "When my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels."

"Did not fit testing criteria", he quoted the doctor as saying who refused to test him, and said it was impossible for him to have contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity.

"Almost one month later on April 6th my wife and I were both tested after finally finding a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot," 'A Good Look' singer said.

"Yesterday on Friday, April 10th, after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for COVID-19. My wife (who has been by my side since Europe) tested negative," he added.

"All I know is I first felt symptoms a month ago yet I'm still positive and contagious and now on quarantine in the dojo until April 19th and really wishing I'd taken my wife's advice and put a bathroom in the floor plans..live and learn," he continued.

Earlier from the music industry, singers Kenny Edmonds and Pink revealed their coronavirus recovery battle.

