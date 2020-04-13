Have to be really creative: Katy Perry on 'American Idol' episodes under COVID-19 quarantine

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: With showbiz experimenting ways to keep shows on air while adhering to quarantine measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, pop singer and "American Idol" judge Katy Perry has said the singing reality series will have to be "really creative" to entertain the viewers.

She judges the show on ABC with veteran singer Lionel Richie and country artiste Luke Bryan. Perry dressed for the occasion in an Easter Bunny costume and did a Facebook Live before Sunday night's episode.

"We're gonna all have to be really creative - I know we are going to be really creative," said Perry sitting in a car. The "Roar" hitmaker added the audience will have tune in to see what her and the rest of the American Idol crew do from their individual homes. "We'll see how this goes," she added.

Since the pandemic, the network has shifted scheduling for "American Idol", spreading its Hawaii-set episodes on March 29 and April 5. The live shows were set to air on April 6 but instead was be replaced by two repeats of "Celebrity Family Feud", followed by a primetime special, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises".

The first part of "American Idol: This is Me" aired Sunday while part two will air April 19. The special will look at the lives of the Top 20 contestants with unseen footage and performance highlights.