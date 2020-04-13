Rapper Gucci Mane hopes his 'haters die of coronavirus', faces backlash

By PTI

LOA ANGELES: American rapper Gucci Mane's insensitive remark related to coronavirus, in which he said he 'pray his haters die' of the deadly disease, has angered many social media users.

As the world struggles to contain the spread of the novel virus, Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davi, on Sunday tweeted, 'I pray my haters die of coronavirus'.

I pray my haters die of corona virus — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) April 12, 2020

Soon after the tweet, the rapper started getting criticized with over 3000 people calling out the musician for his unsympathetic statement.

American mixed martial artist Gerald Harris wrote on the post, "Man you need some online church services and a hug. This is the worst timed tweet ever. There are people actually mourning the loss of loved ones now, due to the virus. Bad move big homie."

Man you need some online church services and a hug. This is the worst timed tweet ever. There are people actually mourning the loss of loved ones now, due to the virus. Bad move big homie... — Gerald Harris (@GHurricane) April 12, 2020

Another American musician Naithan Jones replied, "On Easter morning? This can't be what's on your mind. Our enemies are just reflections of the parts of us we hate the most."

Many Twitter users also shared a screengrab of Gucci Mane's tweet from April 8, in which he had said, 'Haters don't matter.'

COVID-19, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December, has claimed over 100,000 lives and infected over 1,850,000 across the world.