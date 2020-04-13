Release of 'Guardians Vol 3', 'The Suicide Squad' won't be delayed: James Gunn

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker James Gunn has assured fans that despite the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production on projects, the release of his upcoming films "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3" and "The Suicide Squad" will not be postponed.

The director is helming DC Comics film "The Suicide Squad", the reboot to David Ayer's 2016 film. The film is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021. In a Q&A session on Twitter Sunday, Gunn told one of the concerned fans, "Right now there's no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move."

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Saying that the team is on or even ahead of schedule, the director said, "We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine."

Gunn was rehired for directing the third part of "GOTG", the arrival of which he said, is also as planned. "Right now the plans with 'Vol 3' are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus," he told another user who enquired about the status of the threequel.

When another fan asked if he would be offering any official first looks or teaser trailers of the new films, Gunn said unfortunately it seemed impossible. "I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I'm working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed - some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc," he said.