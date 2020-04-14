STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Actor Joaquin Phoenix opens up about clashing with Robert De Niro over table reads during 'Joker'

The 45-year-old actor, who won this year's best actor Oscar for his performance in the movie, revealed that De Niro even called director Todd Phillips to make sure he turns up.

Published: 14th April 2020 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker'.

A still from Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Joaquin Phoenix says he doesn't like to rehearse and because of this habit he had a clash with 'Joker' co-star Robert De Niro, who prefers having a read-through while working on a film.

In a lengthy profile piece with GQ, Phoenix said the anxiety of not knowing helps him perform better and hence he was unwilling to join De Niro and rest of the cast for a read-through.

The 45-year-old actor, who won this year's best actor Oscar for his performance in the movie, revealed that De Niro even called director Todd Phillips to make sure he turns up.

"Tell him he's an actor and he's got to be there. I like to hear the whole movie and we're going to all get in a room and just read it," De Niro told Phillips.

Phoenix said he was adamant to give read-through a miss and told Phillips, "There's no f****** way I'm doing a read-through."

However, the actor, who is also a huge fan of DeNiro, attended the meeting at the veteran star's production office. He murmured his way through the script and after the meeting, De Niro invited him to his office to talk where the two eventually cleared the air.

The actor said De Niro took his face into his hands and kissed him on the cheek.

"It's going to be OK, bubbeleh," said De Niro, who played talk show host Murray Franklin in the film. Pheonix made a clean sweep winning all the major awards this year for his portrayal of DC supervillain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joaquin Phoenix Robert De Niro Joker film
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp