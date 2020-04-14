STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Friends cast record 90-minute special for their reunion

Following the delay of the much-awaited Friends reunion due to coronavirus, the cast members have now confirmed that they have secretly recorded a 90-minute special.

The cast of FRIENDS. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Following the delay of the much-awaited Friends reunion due to coronavirus, the cast members have now confirmed that they have secretly recorded a 90-minute special. Reports say, actor Courteney Cox and director Ben Winston filmed a ‘mock rehearsal’ over live videos. Courteney set up a video call meeting with the cast and producers after the filming was cancelled. 

Jennifer Aniston, who has the busiest schedule, has reportedly assured to do everything it takes to ensure that they don’t have to wait months to get the reunion filmed. All of the original cast, including David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, have signed up for the reunion sixteen years after Friends last aired. A new date has not yet been set for release as filming was halted due to coronavirus pandemic.

