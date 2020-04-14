STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Hollywood ace Phillip Noyce to direct thriller 'Alive Day'

The film is adapted from Samuel Hill's military task-force novel "Six Days To Zeus: Alive Day".

Published: 14th April 2020 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Phillip Noyce

Phillip Noyce

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood ace Phillip Noyce, who is known for his cutting-edge thrillers, has been roped in to direct "Alive Day", which accounts a real-life secret military mission in Iraq.

The film is adapted from Samuel Hill's military task-force novel "Six Days To Zeus: Alive Day". It follows the true story of Hill, called Chief in the novel, who led a unit of seven men from the Navy Seals, Green Berets, Army Rangers, and Marine Recon. They conducted a secret surveillance mission during the Saddam Hussein regime. The film will be made from the screenplay by Kathleen McLaughlin, reports deadline.com.

Talking about the screenplay, Noyce said: "It is part 'American Sniper', part 'Born on the Fourth of July', part 'Coming Home', and part 'Deer Hunter', but different to all of them in that it has an Agatha Christie whodunit sensibility to it. And that is the accused, Chief, legitimately doesn't know if he's the perpetrator of slaughtering his own men. What really happened and what was unearthed is an unbelievable detective story involving the FBI, and the work that they were doing secretly for the Jordanian government."

"I've previously made reality-based films with Harrison Ford such as 'Clear and Present Danger' and larger than life extreme action thrillers like 'Salt' with Angelina Jolie. In retelling one man's remarkable and uplifting real story, Kathleen McLaughlin's screenplay for 'Alive Day' combines seemingly disparate elements in ways that hopefully all at once reinvent the thriller, war, and mystery film genres," he added.

The mission depicted in the film was so secretive that they had to change the name of their unit every 30 days. They would enter Baghdad, disguised in burkas or hiding in trucks. An explosion killed all the unit's members except Chief, who ended up wheelchair-bound. He was able to walk due to medical technology.

Noyce's filmography as a director includes films such as "The Quiet American", "Salt", "Dead Calm", "Sliver", "The Bone Collector", "Blind Fury", and "The Saint", besides the Jack Ryan adaptations "Patriot Games" and "Clear And Present Danger".

Mike Medavoy's Phoenix Pictures and Voyage Media's Nat Mundel will produce the film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Phillip Noyce Alive Day adaptation
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp