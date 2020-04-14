STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Started opening up as people were taking my narrative away from me: Selena Gomez

The 27-year-old star, who is the fifth most followed person on Instagram with 173 million fans, said a lot of what was being said about her in the media was not true.

Published: 14th April 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Selena Gomez (File | AP)

Selena Gomez (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Selena Gomez says she decided to take control of her narrative following the close media scrutiny that made her a tabloid fodder.

The 27-year-old star, who is the fifth most followed person on Instagram with 173 million fans, said a lot of what was being said about her in the media was not true.

This is why she decided to be open about her mental and physical health, the singer-actor told Amy Schumer for Interview magazine's latest cover story.

"My intention was never to become a tabloid. So when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control. And then I was like, 'Wait, none of this is true'," Gomez, who shot to fame at the age of 15 with Disney Channel's 'The Wizard of Waverly Place', said.

Gomez said the way the media has sometimes tried to explain things "has made it sound really bad."

"When in reality, there's nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love," she said referring to her relationship with ex Justin Bieber.

"I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative, and it was killing me. I'm so young, and I'm going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life's going," she added.

Gomez, who underwent a kidney transplant due to lupus, said she uses her social media capital to spread awareness about different causes.

"I've gone through a lot of medical issues, and I know that I can reach people who are going through similarly scary things - an organ transplant, or being on dialysis, or going away for treatment. A huge part of why I have a platform is to help people.

"That's why I think I'm OK with the magnitude. I mean, I'm not really OK with it; but I'm going to say that I am because it's worth it. I know that I'm making someone somewhere feel good, or feel understood or heard, and that's worth it for me."

Gomez said she would use her social media to pressure her followers to go and cast their votes in the 2020 presidential elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Selena Gomez Selena Gomez on mental health mental health
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp