STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ciara and footballer husband Russell Wilson expecting a baby boy

The couple, who is expecting their second child, revealed the gender of the baby on Tuesday on Instagram.

Published: 15th April 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Ciara 

Singer Ciara (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ciara and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, are set to become parents of a boy.

The couple, who is expecting their second child, revealed the gender of the baby on Tuesday on Instagram.

Ciara shared a video in which she and Russell let off smoke cannons filled with blue powder.

They were joined by their two-year-old daughter Sienna and the singer's five-year-old son Future Zahir whom she had her ex-partner, rapper Future.

"Gender Reveal! What's it going to be @DangeRussWilson?" Ciara captioned the video.

Ciara, who tied the knot with Russell in 2016, announced her pregnancy in January.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ciara Russell Wilson pregnant
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi wearing a gamcha during his address to the country. (Photo | Twitter)
Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: All you need to know
Image for representational purpose only
After lockdown ends, inflation awaits us: Prof Deshpande, Institute for Social and Economic Change
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp