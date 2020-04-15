Ciara and footballer husband Russell Wilson expecting a baby boy

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ciara and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, are set to become parents of a boy.

The couple, who is expecting their second child, revealed the gender of the baby on Tuesday on Instagram.

Ciara shared a video in which she and Russell let off smoke cannons filled with blue powder.

They were joined by their two-year-old daughter Sienna and the singer's five-year-old son Future Zahir whom she had her ex-partner, rapper Future.

"Gender Reveal! What's it going to be @DangeRussWilson?" Ciara captioned the video.

Ciara, who tied the knot with Russell in 2016, announced her pregnancy in January.