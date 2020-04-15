STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Selena Gomez sues gaming company for using her name, image without approval

Published: 15th April 2020

Pop star Selena Gomez

Pop star Selena Gomez (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Selena Gomez has filed a USD 10 million lawsuit against a mobile gaming company for allegedly creating a character based on her personality.

In the lawsuit against the software and technology firm which created the app Clothes Forever - Styling Game, the 27-year-old singer argued that she did not give any permission to the creators for using her name, image or likeness in any regard.

The gaming app is sold by China-based Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co. Its copyrights are held by the British firm, MutantBox Interactive Limited, reported Variety.

"Defendants never requested, consulted, or informed Gomez regarding the use of any of her publicity rights in connection with the Game.

"Nor, if asked, would Gomez have consented to such use for the Game, which apparently relies on the unsavory practice of luring its users to make in-game purchases in amounts as much as USD 99.99 to fund imaginary spending in the Game and unlock features," the suit stated.

Gomez has also alleged that her reputation is being harmed due to this unapproved association with a "bug-riddled" game.

