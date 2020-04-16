STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, others team up to supply meals for healthcare staff

The quartet, along with Aimee Carpenter and Leslee Feldman, have partnered with Frontline Foods and World Central Kitchen for the initiative.

Actress Melissa McCarthy | AP

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood stars Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy along with her husband Ben Falcone, and Joel McHale have joined hands to supply meals to healthcare staff leading the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Frontline Foods, a not-for-profit organisation, was recently formed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The organisation will deliver food from the restaurants directly to hospitals and medical facilities to feed healthcare professionals.

Prior to this, the stars were already delivering food in cities like Los Angeles, Detroit and New York, reported Deadline.

"We are all so blessed to be healthy, home and safe and we wanted to do something, anything, to show our gratitude and support to the frontline workers who are making the ultimate sacrifices on our behalf," Carpenter, Feldman and Spencer said in a joint statement.

"Once we were made aware of the communal support system created by Frontline Foods, we knew that this was such a natural extension to our grassroots campaign that we started from our own homes," they added.

McCarthy and Falcone hailed the "army of volunteers" at Frontline Foods for doing good work during the global health crisis.

"This can benefit both the frontline healthcare workers who risk their lives every day in order to save ours and the local restaurants who are desperately trying to keep their lights on and pay their staff in these economically devastating times.

"Every little bit counts, whether it's 5, 50 or 5,000 dollars. It can make a real a difference," they said.

