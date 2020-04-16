STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mrs Serial Killer  to premiere on May 1

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mrs. Serial Killer will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

Published: 16th April 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mrs. Serial Killer will premiere on Netflix on May 1. Directed by Shirish Kunder, the film follows a doting wife (Jacqueline) whose husband is framed for serial murders. To prove his innocence, she must perform a murder exactly like the killer.The suspense thriller also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.

Jacqueline and Manoj announced the release date with a two-minute video on Instagram. In it, the actors banter about picking their outfits for the film’s virtual premiere. While Manoj says he will tune in for the premiere in his shorts, Jacqueline wields a knife and convinces him to wear a blazer and hat.

Mrs. Serial Killer is co-produced by Farah Khan. Manoj and Shirish had previously collaborated on the short film Kriti (2016).On reuniting with the director, Manoj had stated, “When Shirish reached out to me with this role in Mrs. Serial Killer, I couldn’t delay saying yes as I found the script quite engaging. This is my first film with Netflix and it has been a memorable journey.”

