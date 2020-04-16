Oscar-winner Natalie Portman reveals her acting secrets

By Express News Service

Actor Natalie Portman, who won an Oscar for her performance in Black Swan, has opened up about her acting secrets in her new virtual masterclass. Portman will offer lessons on online-education provider, MasterClass.In a two-minute trailer for the programme, Portman talks through her process and how she managed to become thrice-nominated for both the Academy Awards and BAFTAs.

Discussing how she connects with her characters, Portman says, “You want to make it as human as possible — what is their desire?” She goes on to say, “I did not go to a traditional drama school, I learnt by doing. Now I’ve pieced together some things that were helpful for me that I want to share with you.”

The Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace actor also revealed that she loves working with special effects. “Green screen in acting is kind of the purest form of acting because you’re inventing both what’s outside of you, but also what’s inside of you as an actor,” she notes.The trailer concludes with Portman saying, “This is a joyful, creative process. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Your job is to imagine someone else’s life.”