This is for the Star Wars fans: Docu-series on 'The Mandalorian' coming soon on Disney Plus

Jon Favreau, who directed the "Star Wars" spin-off show, will host and executive produced the eight-episode docu-series.

Published: 16th April 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

The Mandalorian poster

The Mandalorian poster (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney has announced a docu-series on its hit show "The Mandalorian". Titled "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian", the series will premiere on Disney Plus on May 4, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations.

"The Mandalorian" is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

"Narcos" star Pedro Pascal plays the titular character, which also features Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte.

The first season debutted on Disney Plus on November 12 last year.

The second season will premiere later this year.

