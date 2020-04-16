STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' interactive special starring Daniel Radcliff to stream from May 12

The film, titled 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs The Reverend', will see Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) set off on her biggest adventure.

Published: 16th April 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

Viewers will get to decide the outcome of the story similar to Netflix's 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch'.

Viewers will get to decide the outcome of the story similar to Netflix's 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch'. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The interactive special of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" will debut on Netflix on May 12, the streamer has announced.

The film, titled "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs The Reverend", will see Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) set off on her biggest adventure, reported Deadline.

Viewers will get to decide the outcome of the story similar to Netflix's "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch".

Actors Jon Hamm, Daniel Radcliffe, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane also star in the movie.

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" series ended its run in 2019 with the second half of the fourth season.

By the end of the show Kemper's Kimmy had found fame and success with a book, Krakowski's Jacqueline became a successful Hollywood agent, Burgess' Titus became a true star after his Broadway debut and Kane's Lillian found a new purpose as the "voice of New York".

Series creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock have penned the special and are also the executive producers and showrunners.

Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond and David Miner are also attached to executive produce.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Netflix interactive Ellie Kemper Daniel Radcliffe
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp