'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' interactive special starring Daniel Radcliff to stream from May 12

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The interactive special of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" will debut on Netflix on May 12, the streamer has announced.

The film, titled "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs The Reverend", will see Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) set off on her biggest adventure, reported Deadline.

Viewers will get to decide the outcome of the story similar to Netflix's "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch".

Actors Jon Hamm, Daniel Radcliffe, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane also star in the movie.

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" series ended its run in 2019 with the second half of the fourth season.

By the end of the show Kemper's Kimmy had found fame and success with a book, Krakowski's Jacqueline became a successful Hollywood agent, Burgess' Titus became a true star after his Broadway debut and Kane's Lillian found a new purpose as the "voice of New York".

Series creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock have penned the special and are also the executive producers and showrunners.

Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond and David Miner are also attached to executive produce.