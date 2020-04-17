Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart and other celebs to participate in COVID-19 fundraiser event

By Express News Service

Celebrities like Justin Bieber and Kevin Hart are signing-on to take part in All In Challenge—a fundraiser—to help feed people affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Philadelphia 76’ers co-owner Michael Rubin launched the fundraising auction where athletes, artistes and celebrities offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences to fans.

Bieber, Hart and Dwyane Wade were among some of the first high-profile names to lend their names and prizes to the effort, say reports.People can donate as little as $10 to earn a chance to win one of the fan experiences being offered by the celebrity of their choice. Bieber is offering to fly out to the winner’s house for a private show of his song, ‘One less lonely girl’.

There’s also a chance to be in Hart’s next movie. Since gaining traction on Tuesday, many of the celebrities are calling out some of their famous friends to get involved.