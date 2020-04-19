STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus killing black people at alarming rate: Beyonce

Beyonce made a surprise appearance during the concert, and advocated for the communities most vulnerable to the deadly virus.

Published: 19th April 2020 06:16 PM

Singer Beyonce

Singer Beyonce (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Beyonce Knowles highlighted the deadly impact of coronavirus pandemic on African American communities during her stint in  "One World: Together at Home" virtual concert, saying the virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in the US.

Beyonce made a surprise appearance during the concert, and advocated for the communities most vulnerable to the deadly virus. She also expressed her gratitude for the medical professionals and essential workers, reports eonline.com.

"Tonight we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and healthy," she shared, adding: "To the doctors, the nurses and other health care workers who are away from their families taking care of ours we continue to pray for your safety. To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your self-less service."

The 38-year-old singer then highlighted the plight of African-American community, saying: "Black Americans belong to these parts of the workforce that don't have the luxury of working from home. And African-American communities at large have been severely affected. Those with pre-existing conditions are at higher risk."

"This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America," added the Grammy Award-winning artist.

The singer continued: aIn a recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits 57 per cent of fatal cases are African-Americans. Please protect yourselves. We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities and your strength all over this world. I know it's very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. God bless you."

