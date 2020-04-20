STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Better Call Saul' actor Bob Odenkirk's son had bad coronavirus symptoms

'Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk opened up about his 21-year-old son Nathan's battle with the novel coronavirus.

Published: 20th April 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk

Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Better Call Saul" actor Bob Odenkirk says his son Nathan had coronavirus symptoms, which were worse than any flu.

During a recent appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden", the "Breaking Bad" star opened up about his 21-year-old son's battle with the novel coronavirus, reports people.com.

He said that Nathan, who suffered from asthma "for a good chunk of his life", has recovered from the virus, describing it as an alarming experience.

According to Odenkirk, the family sought comfort in reports that claimed younger patients experienced mild cases of the virus. After going through this personally, the actor feels it is largely on a "case by case" basis.

"In the end, it was pretty bad and it was worse than the flu," the 57-year-old said of his son's case.

"According to him, the pain in his throat was the worst thing of all, but I think also the fatigue. And it lasted longer than the flu," he said.

Odenkirk added that he was grateful his son made it out "pretty easily" as compared to many others who suffer from severe cases.

He said that his son's illness "got scarier the longer it went". "The further we got from it, I became aware that we got very lucky," he added.

Odenkirk stressed on the need to stay indoors, while acknowledging the difficulties faced by the underprivileged.

"We are very lucky to have a nice home that's big enough for us. I think a lot about the homes I lived in before I did well enough, and how hard it would be to shelter-in-place in some of the basement apartments that I lived in. That must be very hard for people," he said.

"I thank people who are doing it. It's really stunning to me. I'm a cynic, I think, and that's one of the reasons I like comedy, but I'm just stunned at the cooperation from people and the community. You know they're caring for each other really by doing this and so it's been heartening, I'd say," Odenkirk added.

