Idris Elba and wife Sabrina launch fund after recovering from coronavirus

By Express News Service

Actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba recently recovered after testing positive for coronavirus. The couple has now launched a USD 40 million fund in association with United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development to help people in rural areas deal with COVID-19.

Idris Elba has stated that he and his wife’s lives were ‘turned around’ after the diagnosis even though they had only mild symptoms. Elba fears the impact of the global pandemic could be worse in rural and poor areas that are already affected economically.

“If you imagine being in a village where no one even knows the name of your village or your population, and that you live in a slum where there is one room and six of you live in it,” he said, “social distancing is almost laughable.” Dhowre Elba has said that the situation of these people who are being forgotten is worrying and the funds are being raised with an aim to benefit such people.