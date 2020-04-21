Lady Gaga's One World: Together at Home concert raises USD 128 million for coronavirus relief

By Express News Service

Pop singer Lady GaGa’s coronavirus relief concert One World: Together at Home, which included the participation of Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, has raised almost USD 128 million in the US.

The two-hour event began with Gaga’s performance of Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile” and ended with an all-star rendition of “The Prayer” featuring singers Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli. The show featured performances by Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and Elton John among others.

The concert organised by Global Citizen has inspired people across America to come forward and donate. Officials confirmed that the event raised USD 127.9 million for COVID-19 relief.

$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief.



That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome.



Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event.



To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon. pic.twitter.com/QudE6j7reF — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

"Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon," a message shared by them read.