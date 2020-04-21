Was told to 'sound dumber' by directors: Actress Salma Hayek

By PTI

LONDON: Hollywood star Salma Hayek has revealed that initially in her career directors told her to "sound dumber" rather than putting her training as an actor to use.

The 53-year-old actor said she hardly got any opportunity to show her caliber as a performer.

"Unfortunately, I never had a lot of chances to do parts where I could use a lot of the things I learned. Or you learn them and they don't let you."

"I've had directors say to me, 'Dumber and faster. Sound dumber and speak faster!'" Hayek told Total Film magazine via Independent.co.uk.

The actor is now set to star in Marvel Studios' "The Eternals". She will also be seen in "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" and "Bliss".