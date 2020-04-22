STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Venom' sequel gets official title, release delayed due to COVID-19 crisis

'Venom 2', that was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on October 2, this year has been pushed ahead, giving a new summer release date -- June 25, 2021.

Published: 22nd April 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Venom'.

A still from 'Venom'. (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The next sequel of the superhero film 'Venom' will now be released in theatres in summer 2021, because of the coronavirus crisis.

'Venom 2', that was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on October 2, this year has been pushed ahead, giving a new summer release date -- June 25, 2021.

The information was shared on the Twitter handle of Sony Pictures. The studio also announced the upcoming movie's official title - 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage.'

This change in the release date makes the movie the latest one to move out of 2020 scheduled dates due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The upcoming sequel will see actor Tom Hardy reprise his role as the journalist who joins with an alien symbiote.

'Venom' is based on the famous Marvel comic character. The cast list of the 2018 movie included Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson and Jenny Slate.

'Venom' earned over USD 855 million worldwide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Venom 2 Venom 2 release date coronavirus crisis COVID 19
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp