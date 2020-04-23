STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Kanye West donates 3,00,000 meals

West partnered with fast-food firm Chick-fil-A.  to help Christian non-profit the Los Angeles Dream Center provide food and other items to those in need since March 2020

Published: 23rd April 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 11:44 AM

Kanye West

Kanye West (Photo: Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Kanye West's charitable collaboration has helped provide 3,00,000 meals to the needy in Los Angeles.

West name-checked the fast-food firm Chick-fil-A in his 2019 track "Closed on Sunday", and partnered with them to help Christian non-profit the Los Angeles Dream Center provide food and other items to those in need since March 2020, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Fox News, Dream Center founder Matthew Barnett thanked and the firm for helping him and his team provide around 11,000 meals a day since first receiving donations - transforming the organisation into a hub for those in financial difficulty due to coronavirus pandemic.

He told Fox in a statement: "The Los Angeles Dream Center has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials. I'm so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we've found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community."

"I can't say thank you enough to the various donors who've made this a reality. This is what a neighbourhood, a community, and a church should always look like."

The rapper has also made donations to the We Women Empowered charity in Chicago, Illinois.

