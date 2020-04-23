STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Release of Michael B Jordan-starrer 'Without Remorse' postponed to October

The studio took the decision after Sony's move to vacate the date for the release of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and shift the Tom Hardy-Woody Harrelson-starrer sequel to June 2021.

Published: 23rd April 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Spy thriller "Without Remorse", featuring Michael B Jordan, has been delayed by two weeks and Paramount Pictures will now release the film on October 2.

The movie was earlier scheduled to arrive in the theatres on September 18.

According to Variety, the studio took the decision after Sony's move to vacate the date for the release of "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and shift the Tom Hardy-Woody Harrelson-starrer sequel to June 2021.

"Without Remorse" is a new film series based on author Tom Clancy's character John Clark.

Jordan is taking on the part of John Terrence Kelly aka Clark, who is Clancy's second most famous character after Jack Ryan.

First published in 1993, "Without Remorse" is an origin story about John Kelly, a Navy SEAL who avenges his wife's murder only to find himself inside a larger conspiracy.

Stefano Sollima is directing the film, which also stars Brett Gelman, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell, among others.

Paramount also announced that it was postponing the release of its fourth "Jackass" film. The movie, which was originally set to release on March 5, 2021, will now hit the screens on July 2, 2021.

The studio has shifted many titles such as "A Quiet Place Part II" and "Top Gun: Maverick" due to the coronavirus pandemic-led shutdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Michael B Jordan Without Remorse
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp