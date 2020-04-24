Jonny Campbell to helm 'Cold Storage' adaptation for Paramount

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Dracula" director Jonny Campbell will direct Paramount's upcoming adaptation of David Koepp's novel "Cold Storage".

Koepp, who has extensively worked as a screenwriter on projects like "Jurassic Park", "Angels and Demons", "Panic Room" and "Mission: Impossible", will adapt the screenplay from his book, reported Variety.

"Cold Storage" is about a Pentagon bioterror operative, named Roberto Diaz.

When he is sent to investigate a suspected biochemical attack, he finds something far worse: a highly mutative organism capable of extinction-level destruction. He contains it and buries it in cold storage deep beneath a little-used military repository.

Now, after decades of festering in a forgotten sub-basement, the specimen has found its way out and is on a lethal feeding frenzy. Only Diaz knows how to stop it.

Campbell has worked on a number TV shows, including "Westworld" and "Informer". He most recently directed the first episode of BBC series "Dracula".