Mark Ruffalo celebrates '13 Going on 30' with sweet message

The 2004 film revolved around a teenager Jenna who can't wait up to be thirty, a wish that miraculously comes true on her 13th birthday.

Published: 24th April 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo would like to turn back the time just the way his 13 Going on 30 character Matty wished if only to be in a world where the candy Razzles was enough to make one happy.

The romantic comedy, starring Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner, turned 16 on Thursday and Ruffalo took to social media to celebrate the film.

"Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time," he wrote on Twitter sharing an image from the movie.

She wakes up to be a cool magazine editor with Lucy (Judy Greer), a grown-up version of the coolest girl in high school as her best friend but her childhood friend, Ruffalo's Matty, is not by her side.

He is a photographer but is estranged from Jenna. Christa B. Allen, who played young Jenna, also shared a message on her Instagram account.

A little more than 10 years here but for anyone who might be in their teens feeling a little uncomfortable in their skin it gets better, she wrote on Instagram.

Allen, 28, reunited with Garner again in 2009's "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past", playing the actor's young version for a second time.

