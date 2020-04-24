New Star Wars series helmed by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland in works at Disney
Netflix’s Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is said to be helming a new Star Wars series at Disney Plus. Though no official announcement has been made yet, it is said that the plot will be female-centric and is set in a new Star Wars timeline.
Headland will write and be the showrunner of the series. She has directed several episodes of Russian Doll series, which won three Emmy Awards.
On a related note, recently news emerged that the third season of Mandalorian is also at works at Disney Plus.
There are two other live-action Star Wars shows in works at Disney plus, including an Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Rogue One prequel series.