New Star Wars series helmed by Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland in works at Disney

By Express News Service

Netflix’s Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is said to be helming a new Star Wars series at Disney Plus. Though no official announcement has been made yet, it is said that the plot will be female-centric and is set in a new Star Wars timeline.



Headland will write and be the showrunner of the series. She has directed several episodes of Russian Doll series, which won three Emmy Awards.

On a related note, recently news emerged that the third season of Mandalorian is also at works at Disney Plus.



There are two other live-action Star Wars shows in works at Disney plus, including an Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Rogue One prequel series.