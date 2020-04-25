STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I'm never gonna say never: Actor Cameron Diaz on acting comeback

The 47-year-old actor's last movie role was as Miss Agatha Hannigan in the 2015 film 'Annie', in which she starred alongside Jamie Foxx and Rose Byrne.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Two years after announcing her decision to retire from acting, Hollywood star Cameron Diaz has teased that she may return to movies.

In a recent interview with her former makeup artist Gucci Westman for Harper's BAZAAR UK, the 'Charlie's Angels' star said she is "never going to say never," when it comes to her potential return to the big screen.

'I'm never gonna say never because I'm not a person who says never about anything,' Diaz said.

The 47-year-old actor's last movie role was as Miss Agatha Hannigan in the 2015 film 'Annie', in which she starred alongside Jamie Foxx and Rose Byrne.

Diaz, however, is enjoying her time at home with husband Benji Madden and their newborn daughter Radix.

"I love being married. The best thing that's ever happened to me is finding my husband, our partnership, his friendship," she added.

