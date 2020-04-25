'Thor: Love And Thunder' is going to be pretty insane, says Chris Hemsworth

By Express News Service

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth opened up about the upcoming fourth instalment of Thor franchise in a recent interview to Philadelphia Inquirer. He has said that Thor: Love and Thunder is “going to be pretty insane.”



“It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane,” he said.

Taika Waititi previously helmed Thor: Ragnorak. The upcoming film stars Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, among others. Hemsworth also spoke about how he and his family have been handling the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Not to diminish by any means the challenges that are occurring, the absolute uncertainty, the anxiety that is happening in the world, but me personally, and to that question, it’s (created) a forced sort of meditation and forced sort of stillness that I haven’t been able to dive into like I’ve wanted to for many years,” he said.