Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: New audio emerges from night of fight

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. (File | AFP Photo)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: An audio, reportedly from a 911 call made the night actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had the infamous fight that ended their marriage, has surfaced.

The audio from the four-year-old clip was buried among legal files.

An unknown caller can allegedly be heard explaining that a friend named Amber is being attacked by a man, reports The Sun.

"Hi, I need to report an assault right now happening at 849 Broadway at the Eastern building, it's penthouse three," the caller says in the 2016 call, referencing Depp and Heard's home in Los Angeles.

"I happen to know that it's happening and I just need to remain anonymous."

"So what did she say that this guy assaulted or hit her?" the LAPD operator allegedly replied before asking for more detail.

"Physically assaulting her, yeah," the caller responds.

"Send somebody up there please," the person said, repeating the location of the couple's home before the recording abruptly ends.

The call appears to have been placed around the time Heard claims her ex-husband became enraged, threw a cell phone at her face, and ripped out chunks of her hair.

Heard's attorney said that phone records and police department logs corroborate Heard's accounts of domestic violence she endured before filing for divorce, her attorney said.

However, Depp's legal team refutes this claim, saying the recent audio raises discrepancies in Heard and her allies' claims of abuse.

His attorney is also questioning the caller's identity, saying that the female voice on the audio clip doesn't belong to Tillett Wright.

Wright, a trans activist and close friend of Heard, said he called 911 and detailed multiple instances of the alleged abuse by Depp in a 2016 piece.

But Depp's legal team cited an LAPD log that registered Wright's call on their system at 10.09 pm, about an hour and a half after the alleged fight happened.

The 56-year-old actor maintains he never raised his hand at his ex wife and has accused her of fabricating her version of events.

Heard penned an op-ed of her own detailing her experiences as a domestic violence survivor, to which Depp responded by filing a $50 million defamation lawsuit.

Their case will be tried in front of a jury later this year.

