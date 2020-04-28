WH infectious disease expert Dr Fauci loved Brad Pitt's SNL impersonation of him: He did a great job

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: White House infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has praised Hollywood star Brad Pitt's impersonation of him in the latest episode of 'Saturday Night Live'.

Earlier this month Fauci, who is part of White House's coronavirus task force, had expressed his desire to see Pitt portraying him on "SNL" and the actor was quick to make an appearance on the remotely produced episode of the late-night sketch comedy show.

Donning a grey wig and glasses as faux Fauci, the 56-year-old actor clarified some of the misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

He also responded to President Donald Trump's comments about disinfectant and UV light helping lessen the virus' impact.

In an interview with Telemundo's 'Un Nuevo Dia', Fauci lauded Pitt's performance and said he was a big fan of the Oscar winner.

"I think he did great. I'm a great fan of Brad Pitt and that's the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me I mention Brad Pitt.

He's one of my favourite actors. I think he did a great job," he said.

Fauci said it was really 'classy' of Pitt to remove his wig and thank the doctors and nurses across the globe at the end of the sketch.

"I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers.

So not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person." Asked if any of the remarks Pitt made during his impersonation had actually crossed his mind, Fauci said, "Everything he said on 'SNL' is what's going on.

He did a pretty good job of putting everything together," the expert added.