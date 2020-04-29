'No Time To Die' clapboard to be auctioned for raising COVID-19 relief funds

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The makers of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" have auctioned off the clapboard used on the movie set to raise funds for National Health Service of Britain.

The clapboard has been autographed by the cast members of the films Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, and Ana De Armas, director Cary Joji Fukunaga and singer Billie Eilish, who has recorded the film's theme song, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The clapboard will be auctioned digitally on April 29 by the auction house Bonhams. The proceedings will help the National Health Service Charities Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

The release date for "No Time To Die", starring Daniel Craig in his final 007 outing, has been postponed until November amid fears around coronavirus. The film was due to be released in April.

"No Time To Die" is the 25th film in the bond series.