Amy Adams joins adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s debut novel  

By Express News Service

Amy Adams, who was last seen in Vice, is again teaming up with Annapurna Pictures for the film adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s upcoming debut novel Nightbitch. The film is touted to be a dark comedy about motherhood.

The production house has bagged the right after a competitive auction, according to Hollywood Reporter. This marks Amy’s fifth collaboration with producer Megan Ellison and her Annapurna Pictures.

She has worked in the production house’s films The Master, American Hustle, Her, and Vice. Yonder will also be writing the screenplay.