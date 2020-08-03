STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Director Patty Jenkins says 'Wonder Woman 3' will probably be her last in series

'Wonder Woman', which released in 2017, starred Gal Gadot as the titular superhero.

Published: 03rd August 2020 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Gal Gadot in and as 'Wonder Woman' (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Filmmaker Patty Jenkins has said that the third movie in Warner Bros' DC superhero franchise 'Wonder Woman' will 'probably' be her last.

The director, who was at helm of worldwide success 'Wonder Woman' and is currently looking forward to the release of second film 'Wonder Woman 1984', said considering that the third movie can be her final in the franchise, she will work on it 'carefully'.

''WW84 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie. I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength. But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity.'

She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve.

'It's an interesting dilemma. The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefulrly,' Jenkins told German publication Geek.

'Wonder Woman', which released in 2017, starred Gal Gadot as the titular superhero.

Gadot will be reprising the role in the upcoming sequel scheduled to hit the theatres in October.

The movie also feature actors Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hollywood Patty Jenkins Warner Bros DC Comics
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp